Ethiopia warns of counter-offensive against Sudan
Ethiopia on Tuesday warned Sudan of counter-offensive measures following the reports of the Sudanese army’s crossing the border and taking control of al-Fashqa region.
“If Sudan does not stop expanding into Ethiopian territories, Ethiopia will be forced to launch a counter-offensive,” Ethio FM 107.8 quoting Foreign Ministry spokesman Ambassador Dina Mufti as saying.
A senior Sudanese military officer on Monday said they have retaken control of an area in the al-Fashqa border region with Ethiopia.
Dina said Sudan should not take Ethiopia’s silence for weakness.
“Our forces are in stand-by 24/7 and are prepared to defend its sovereignty,” he added.
Without naming a country, Dina blamed a third party for pushing Sudan to encroach the Ethiopian territory. However, Ethiopian bloggers have accused Egypt of actively and clandestinely working to trigger an armed confrontation between Sudan and Ethiopia.
Egypt has been opposing Ethiopia’s $5billion hydro dam under construction on the Nile River near the border with Sudan.
Sudan, Ethiopia dispatch armed forces to common border areas
Sudanese forces sent ground and air units to the Ethiopian border on Tuesday.
Sources reported that the deployment of Sudanese forces to the Ethiopian border was probably in preparation for a conflict in the border area, especially since a large number of Ethiopian forces have been deployed on the border in recent days.
The Sudanese army announced that their forces had reached a number of bases that could lead to taking control of all Sudanese territory on the Ethiopian border.
On the other hand, the Ethiopian Foreign Ministry spokesman warned Sudan should not take Ethiopia’s silence for weakness.
“Our forces are in stand-by 24/7 and are prepared to defend its sovereignty,”
Ethiopian militants launched an attack on Sudanese farmers in the Al Fushqa region and forced them out of their fields 26 years ago. Khartoum has accused the Ethiopian military of supporting the militants.
Be the first to comment