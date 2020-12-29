Ethiopia warns of counter-offensive against Sudan Ethiopia on Tuesday warned Sudan of counter-offensive measures following the reports of the Sudanese army’s crossing the border and taking control of al-Fashqa region.

“If Sudan does not stop expanding into Ethiopian territories, Ethiopia will be forced to launch a counter-offensive,” Ethio FM 107.8 quoting Foreign Ministry spokesman Ambassador Dina Mufti as saying.

A senior Sudanese military officer on Monday said they have retaken control of an area in the al-Fashqa border region with Ethiopia.

Dina said Sudan should not take Ethiopia’s silence for weakness.

“Our forces are in stand-by 24/7 and are prepared to defend its sovereignty,” he added.

Without naming a country, Dina blamed a third party for pushing Sudan to encroach the Ethiopian territory. However, Ethiopian bloggers have accused Egypt of actively and clandestinely working to trigger an armed confrontation between Sudan and Ethiopia.