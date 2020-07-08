Ethiopia violence death toll rises to 239

france24 )-The death toll from demonstrations and ethnic violence that erupted in Ethiopia last week following the murder of a popular singer from the Oromo ethnic group has risen to 239, according to a tally of police figures.

Even the air is saying #OromoProtests #JusticeForHaacaaluHundeessaa we will not be rest until Oromiya is free✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/zyCgwSqv2K — Jaal Gurme (@mucaa_abiyo) July 8, 2020

#Haacaaluuhundeessaa‘s speech at at an award show talking about past Oromo artists like Eebbisaa Addunyaa & Usmayyoo Mussaa, who paid the ultimate price. ‘Didanii, diduu nu’u barsiisan’ Haceen illee didee, diduu nu’u barsiise!✊🏾#OromoProtests #FreeJawarMohammed #FreeBekeleGerba pic.twitter.com/uTTxtPIhud — Free my people (@QoteeBulaa) July 7, 2020

Earlier in the year Abiy also assassinated this man Commander Solomon Tadese police chief of Burayu city,he won’t stop assassinating anytime soon unless he’s removed from power.#HachaluHundessa #OromoProtest #FreeOromia #abiyiskiller #AbiyAhmedMustGo pic.twitter.com/QrHwJbKEmn — sanyii Hassan Ammee (@burqumsa) July 5, 2020