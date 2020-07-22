Ethiopia urged to allow peaceful demonstrations, investigate protestor deaths

Independent UN human rights experts are urging the Ethiopian authorities to allow peaceful demonstrations, in a new appeal for investigations into the deaths of people protesting the recent killing of a popular singer and activist from the Oromo ethnic group.

(news.un)–Hachalu Hundessa was gunned down on 29 June, sparking a week of violent protests in the Oromia region and the capital, Addis Ababa. The Government also then shut down internet access amid the unrest.

🇪🇹 #Ethiopia: UN experts welcome the restoration of broadband and Wi-Fi Internet and call on the Government to respect the right of people to demonstrate peacefully. Learn more: https://t.co/qrKp8hWHqC pic.twitter.com/cVeN14qFlj — UN Special Procedures (@UN_SPExperts) July 21, 2020



Although officials said 166 people were killed in the protests, unofficial reports put the number much higher, the four experts said on Tuesday. Meanwhile some 2,000 people, including opposition leaders, were arrested, according to the police.

“Even the basic facts are not clear but the scale of arrests is deeply disturbing”, they stated.

“It is essential that the authorities hold a thorough and transparent investigation to determine exactly what happened”, said the UN experts. “Those responsible for deaths of civilians must be held to account.”

Training and reform needed

They recommended that security forces be reformed and trained to manage mass gatherings.

“We also call on Ethiopian authorities to respect the right to peaceful assembly, and to refrain from using force during future protests”, they added.

The UN experts also welcomed the restoration of broadband and wireless internet in Ethiopia, on 15 July.