Ethiopia: Updates from Tigray and Oromia

Amhara Qemant – Worku Ayitenew – Tigray Situation – TDF fighters

The federal government of Ethiopia recognized terrorists for the rebellion of Oromia ‘ in the last days, a large group of armed forces is now imprisoning training for an unresolved number of soldiers.

OLA said they learned a lot from their past mistakes and they are ‘ready’ and very hard.The federal government is facing a lot of danger coming from ‘OLA’ growing rapidly.

Nj nj.. n Addis Ababa Ogaadenia Media

TDF – Afar Tigray border – Debre Zabit – Debre Tabor

#Tigray war: If PM Abiy wants to walk into Mekelle after an offensive of just 10 days then it’s likely to require a combination of the following:

Mass assaults by poorly trained militia – used by the Derg at a terrible cost in the Eritrean war;

New drones Abiy just acquired; — Martin Plaut (@martinplaut) September 29, 2021