Ethiopia: Updates from Tigray and Oromia
Amhara Qemant – Worku Ayitenew – Tigray Situation – TDF fighters
The federal government of Ethiopia recognized terrorists for the rebellion of Oromia ‘ in the last days, a large group of armed forces is now imprisoning training for an unresolved number of soldiers.
OLA said they learned a lot from their past mistakes and they are ‘ready’ and very hard.The federal government is facing a lot of danger coming from ‘OLA’ growing rapidly.
Nj nj.. n Addis Ababa Ogaadenia Media
TDF – Afar Tigray border – Debre Zabit – Debre Tabor
#Tigray war: If PM Abiy wants to walk into Mekelle after an offensive of just 10 days then it’s likely to require a combination of the following:
Mass assaults by poorly trained militia – used by the Derg at a terrible cost in the Eritrean war;
New drones Abiy just acquired;
— Martin Plaut (@martinplaut) September 29, 2021
Be the first to comment