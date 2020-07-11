Ethiopia unrest : African Diaspora Forum calls on AU chair Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene in unrests

From ‘isat ena chid’ to ‘asadaj ena tesadaj’, the Abyssinian elite trie to undermine the Oromo fight to justice, freedom and democracy.

TPLF called the Oromo attempt to work with like minded Amharas to bring about change and get rid of dictatorship ‘Isat ena chid’.

Now the Naftenga/Neonaftenga are calling the solidarity between Tigreans and Oromos against dictatorship ‘tesadaj ena asadaj’. The Neonaftenga lunatics in “Addis Ababa” have concluded that all Tigreans who are standing in solidarity with Oromos are TPLF members and ‘asadaj’. Mind that.

Biyya Oromiyaa

#OromoProtests justice for Haacaaluu!! Mpls MN!!

Evil Abiy ordered the assassination ofHaacaalu, and now he is directing a drama to accuse Oromos and Tigreans.

Caalaa Hayiluu Abaataa

