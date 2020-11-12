#Ethiopia: #Tigray Region Humanitarian Update Situation Report No. 2

•Telephone lines remain cut making information flow and corroboration of media reports very difficult for the humanitarian community, as well as to monitor population movement and additional humanitarian needs.

•With no relief access to Tigray, food, health and other emergency supplies have no way to make it into the region making prepositioning/re-stocking impossible.

•There is increasing concern for the protection of civilians against hostilities. Civilians caught in the cross-fire always pay the price, especially children, women, elders and the disabled.

•According to #UNHCR Sudan, several thousand Ethiopian asylum seekers have crossed the Sudanese border through two border entry points in #Gedaref State since 9 November.

•The UN and its partner organizations are committed to staying and delivering humanitarian assistance. A costed humanitarian response plan for Tigray region is currently being finalized under the coordination of #UNOCHA

UN chief in #Ethiopia calls on government to immediately re-open humanitarian access to 2 million civilians in #Tigray region, including 200,000 Eritrean refugees & 100,000 displaced locals, who have long depended on aid agencies for life-saving help https://t.co/XmwnqGjgv5 pic.twitter.com/oRsGEk5E6e — Gerry Simpson (@GerrySimpsonHRW) November 11, 2020