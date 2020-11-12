Ethiopia: #Tigray Region Humanitarian Update Situation Report No. 2

UN chief in #Ethiopia calls on government to immediately re-open humanitarian access to 2 million civilians in #Tigray region, including 200,000 Eritrean refugees & 100,000 displaced locals, who have long depended on aid agencies for life-saving help https://t.co/XmwnqGjgv5 pic.twitter.com/oRsGEk5E6e
— Gerry Simpson (@GerrySimpsonHRW) November 11, 2020
UN warns that if conflict in Ethiopia’s #Tigray region escalates further, 9 million people there & in nearby areas are “at high risk” which could trigger massive displacement, underscoring how authorities must urgently re-open aid access in & to the area https://t.co/XmvfLwouX2 pic.twitter.com/QTnVhMA6ak
— Gerry Simpson (@GerrySimpsonHRW) November 12, 2020
