Ethiopia Tigray confy – Shelling Sekota city residents are fleeing the city

September 11, 2021

Ethiopia tigray confy – Shelling Sekota city residents are fleeing the city

TDF Captured New POWs – Dessie Field of Battle Now

Ethiopia – Tigray – Amhara

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.