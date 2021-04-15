Ethiopia – Tigray Conflict Fact Sheet #6 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

6 MILLION Estimated Population of Tigray Region GoE – 2017

4.5 MILLION People in Tigray Requiring Humanitarian Assistance UN – March 2021

4 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Urgent Need of Food Assistance Food Security Cluster – January 2021

2.3 MILLION People Targeted Through the Northern Ethiopia HRP UN – December 2020

62,383 Ethiopian Refugees Arriving in Eastern Sudan Since November UNHCR – April 2021

Ongoing disruptions to communications services and lack of emergency communications equipment continue to hinder the expansion of humanitarian operations beyond town centers and main roads. The DART and USG leadership continue to advocate for the importation of communications equipment.

Food assistance and agriculture support are urgently required in areas of Tigray projected to face Crisis and Emergency levels of acute food insecurity through September to prevent extreme food consumption gaps and avert excess mortality.