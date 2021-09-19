Ethiopia Tigray Amhara: Breaking News
Ethiopia: Antonio Guterres TPLF – Afar Somali fighting – Tigray Amhara
”It’s now clear that Tigray has real strong fighting capacity.” Antonio Gutierrez on Al – Jazeera
OLA is getting popular in Kenya.
The petrol retail outlet, that is. 😂 https://t.co/T6YdBIlvve
— Rashid Abdi (@RAbdiAnalyst) September 19, 2021
Seenaan kun nideebiti
Mr Rashid Abdi,
Sorry I do NOT do Twitter, but I want to pass on a message for you here on Kichuu:
Do I sense you want to get in line to get your fuel from the popular OLA in Kenya? The line is getting longer brother; you better hurry up, if you are intending to join us here, on cue, at OLA! We always welcome all friends, forget one of our own cousins, such as yourself! LOL!!!!
Some of you here on Kichuu’s pages have such a great sense of humour!
“Come get in the OLA line, and get your fuel, we are holding a spot for you, unlike the Amhara elite who are very selfish in their dealings with you Brother Rashid, says the Oromo man…
You better listen up! LOL
I just love my people–that includes you brother Rashid!
kichuu is a wonder full page i like it