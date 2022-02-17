#Ethiopia: This Dembi Dollo University lecturer successfully assembled “his own drone” Amanuel Balcha, a lecturer at the University of #DembiDollo in Western #Oromia, has successfully assembled “his own drone” and conducted 250 meter long test-flight.

According to Dr. Leta Tesfaye, President of Dembi Dollo University Emmanuel Balcha, a graduate of mechanical engineering from Arba Minch University, who is currently teaching at Dembi Dollo university, is also working on assembling two other drones and one aircraft using locally available parts.

The university celebrated the “Innovation Day” with panel discussions and exhibitions of innovative materials assembled by university students.

Dr. Leta said the program was supporting university students in their creative endeavors and rewarding students who are exemplary in their creativity.

The University, it is helping young innovators to develop and enrich other items such as Coffee makers, wood scrubbers, textile machinery, parts for various equipment, chicken incubator, water pumping motors, among others. Sourc: AS