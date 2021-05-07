Ethiopia: These two are Not only the enemy of Oromos and Tegarus but also the enemy of Ethiopian state!

May 7, 2021

Ethiopia: These two are Not only the enemy of Oromos and Tegarus but also the enemy of Ethiopian state itself from #Treason to #GENOCIDE crime that haunt them one day.

Andergachew T. declared at one point up to #20Million Ethiopians must die to Restore the ahmaru supremacy over others which we registered for responsibility. #WANTED for #crime against humanity.

Wakjira Gudeta Beshir

Dhaloota sanyii gootaa isin inuma guddattu. turus bulus gumaan abbaa keessanii qaaliin ilma Oromoo kan bineensa gogaa keenya uffateen nyaatame inuma baha. isinis guddadhaa seenaaf ta’aa. Wabii fi Milkii Haacaaluu inni Wabii isin godhatee sokkeera.

Ajaahib Jimaa Tooboo

  1. It is so sad to see these youthg dying for a single party, full of blood sucking bugs.
    These criminals are truly enemies of the entire nations and nationalities,but not only enemies of one or two ethnics.
    They destroy the home of the entire tribes, Ethiopia , being befriend with enemy of ethiopia, Isayas and his supporters, UAE and Govt of Formajo!

