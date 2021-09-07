Ethiopia: The neo-naftegna government that is trying to stop has to stand on its two legs

if you help us, the man is trying like this because he promised to make you the president of the country. That is why they made him win by coming to a personal candidate in that fake election. It seems that QBO is giving a prize for long time.

Dr., If you see Dima Nagawo talking about Ethiopianism at this time, he doesn’t look like a person who was in OLF, he doesn’t look like a person who struggled to democratize this empire. After all the sacrifices they have made for society, they go back and choose their own path.