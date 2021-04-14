#Ethiopia: The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (#NEBE) said around 24, 000 constituency offices haven’t yet been opened to commence services.
The Electoral Board has attributed the delay to logistics, security and lack of cooperation from regional state governments,
Ethiopia Insider
reported.
NEBE’s Chairwoman Birtukan Mideksa said the Board was also unable to open special constituency offices in areas where internally displaced persons (IDPs) and areas where members of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (#ENDF) are present.
የኢትዮጵያ ብሔራዊ ምርጫ ቦርድ ወደ 24 ሺህ ገደማ ምርጫ ጣቢያዎች እስካሁንም ድረስ ተከፍተው አገልግሎት መስጠት አለመጀመራቸውን አስታወቀ። ጣቢያዎቹ ያልተከፈቱት ከሎጀስቲክ፣ ከጸጥታና ከክልል መንግስታት ትብብር እጥረት ጋር የተያያዙ ናቸው ብሏል።
ምርጫ ቦርድ፤ ተፈናቃዮች እና የመከላከያ ሰራዊት አባላት ባሉበት አካባቢ ሊከፍታቸው የነበሩ ልዩ የምርጫ ጣቢያዎችንም እስካሁንም ድረስ መክፈት አለመቻሉን የቦርዱ ሰብሳቢ ብርቱካን ሚደቅሳ ተናግረዋል።
Background
It is to be recalled that the Electoral Board has initially set the timetable from December 25/2020 – January 25/2021 for the establishment of constituency offices. However, on January 18/2021, the Board had issued a reminder to all regional states cautioning that the requested cooperation hadn’t been provided to it and that it hadn’t been able to secure constituency offices required to conduct preparations for the general elections slotted to take place on June 05/2021. Particularly of concern were Afar, #Amhara, #Sidama, #Somali and Southern Nations, Nationalities and People’s (#SNNP) Regional States which have failed to submit the list of constituency offices as per the initial schedule.
#Oduu_Tarkaanfii WBO FI QEERROO giddu galaa baha Ona boosat.
Shaggar bahaa Ona boosat ganda #RUKEECHA_BOQORETTI Waraanni bilisummaa oromoo [WBO] giddu gala bahaa oromiyaa fi qeerroon bilisummaa oromoo [QBO] walin wal ta’un Buufata filanno galgala kana naannoo yeroo 1:30tti barbaadeesse jira.
Kan pp yeroo Amma kaardii filanno dirqaman fudhadha jette ummata darara jirti. Inni gaachana ummata oromoo ta WBOn koo buufata ishee galgala kana daaratti dabale jira.
☆Hubachiisa:
Qeerroon ganda tirii bireetti; RUKEECHA boqoree naannawa San jirta of eegganno gochun Kara humni naafxanya ittin dhuftu faana bu’a isinin jenna.
