Ethiopia: The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (#NEBE) said around 24, 000 constituency offices haven’t yet been opened to commence services.

It is to be recalled that the Electoral Board has initially set the timetable from December 25/2020 – January 25/2021 for the establishment of constituency offices. However, on January 18/2021, the Board had issued a reminder to all regional states cautioning that the requested cooperation hadn’t been provided to it and that it hadn’t been able to secure constituency offices required to conduct preparations for the general elections slotted to take place on June 05/2021. Particularly of concern were Afar, #Amhara #Somali and Southern Nations, Nationalities and People’s ( #SNNP ) Regional States which have failed to submit the list of constituency offices as per the initial schedule.