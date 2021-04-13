Ethiopia! The first panacea for a mismanaged nation is inflation of the currency; the second is war. Both bring a temporary prosperity; both bring a permanent ruin. But both are the refuge of political and economic opportunists.
Ernest Hemingway
1. Isaias Afwerki: “Opportunity does not waste time with those who are unprepared.”
― Idowu Koyenikan,
2. Abiy Ahmed: The opportunist thinks of me and today. The statesman thinks of us and tomorrow.
3. Dawud Ibsa Ayana: “We stand around waiting for the ‘big’ opportunity while we bypass all the ‘small’ opportunities that would have created that ‘big’ opportunity.”
― Craig D. Lounsbrough
4. Berhanu Nega: Dear optimist, pessimist, and realist–while you guys were busy arguing about the glass of wine, I drank it! Sincerely, the opportunist!
5. Shimelis Abdisa : To be led by a fool is to be led by the opportunists who control the fool.
6. Merera Gudina : When the dictators and the opportunists are gone, the cross will still stand before us and something in us will say, That is the real thing.
7. Debretsion Gebremichael: General Napoleon says that ‘Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake.’ Well, I suggest doing the opposite: Interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake. Don’t be opportunist; don’t benefit from the weakness of your enemy! Be just even to your enemy! Try to find a way to defeat him without harming him; prove to be as intelligent as to find such a way! Only then, your victory will be meaningful and honourable!
8. Lemma Megersa : It is better to be prepared for an opportunity and not have one than to have an opportunity and not be prepared.
9. Demeke Mekonnen: I think everyone is an opportunist if they have an opportunity.
Katharine Hepburn
10. Jaal Marroo: Somebody who sticks to his guns can be called a stubborn person or a principled person, it depends on whether you like his ideas or not. You can call somebody whose ideas you don’t like an ideologist or a person of ideas. You can call somebody whose actions you don’t like a pragmatist if you like them, or an opportunist if you don’t.
Richard Pipes
11. Jawar Mohammed: We must walk rapidly but not run. We must not be opportunists, nor allow our enthusiasms to make us lose the vision of concrete reality.
Amilcar Cabral
Drake
Be the first to comment