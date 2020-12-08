Ethiopia: The beautiful irony about the truth is that it hates dark places.
CNN uncovers reality for refugees on the Ethiopia-Sudan border
CNN hears testimony from refugees at the Sudan-Ethiopia border, all of whom say they were targeted because of their Tigray ethnicity. CNN also heard from a member of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front that the majority of the forces operating in Ethiopia’s Tigray region are from Eritrea, suggesting that one of the international community’s biggest fears – regional contagion – is already happening. CNN’s Nima Elbagir reports
https://us.cnn.com/…/ethiopia-tigray-tensions-refugees…
The beautiful irony about the truth is that it hates dark places. It despises being hidden. It loves the limelight and it always forces itself out.
የኤርትራ መንግስት አብይን በመርዳት ትግራይን እየወጋ ስለመሆኑ አሜሪካ ከሳተላይት ፎቶ፣ የተጠለፉ የድምፅ ንግግሮች፣ ከትግራይ የደረሷት መረጃዎች እና ከዲፕሎማት እና ከአሜሪካ የደህንነት ምንጮች መረጋገጡን ተገለጸ።
ኢትዮጵያዊያንን በውጭ ሀይል የምያስወጋ የአብይ መንግስት ነው ህግ ማስከበር የሚል መዝሙር ሚዘምረው
pilxiginnaan amaara icciti taaye baafte shimallisii fi dabraxiyoonis juuntaadha jette raaji
WBOn ummata Oromoof waa mara!
Be the first to comment