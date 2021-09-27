Ethiopia: TDF Generals – Sudan Unrest – New TDF Reinforcements

September 27, 2021

Ethiopia: TDF Generals – Sudan Unrest  New TDF Reinforcements

TDF – Gatachew Reda -Gondar

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok who spoke to TV ‘Sudan’ said the current conflict is not between the military and civilians, but it is a struggle between those who believe in democratic change and civil servants. To block the road of revolution so, unity of the revolutionary forces is the aim of strengthening the cross of all danger.
Protests are going on in Khartum city especially the Al-Manshiya bridge by the Nile river.
These protests ‘ burning tires and other things. The situation is getting worse.
Many TDF on march to the battlefields  Eriterian destroyed Afar region

Ethiopian Air Force wars have made a blast in the area of #Kobon and #Lalibela. That caused a lot of losses from that strike.
