Ethiopia: TDF Generals – Sudan Unrest New TDF Reinforcements
TDF – Gatachew Reda -Gondar
Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok who spoke to TV ‘Sudan’ said the current conflict is not between the military and civilians, but it is a struggle between those who believe in democratic change and civil servants. To block the road of revolution so, unity of the revolutionary forces is the aim of strengthening the cross of all danger.
Nj nj.. n Ogaadenia media addis ababa
Protests are going on in Khartum city especially the Al-Manshiya bridge by the Nile river.
These protests ‘ burning tires and other things. The situation is getting worse.
Nj nj.. n Ogadenia media Addis Ababa
Many TDF on march to the battlefields Eriterian destroyed Afar region
Nj nj.. n Ogaadenia media Addis Ababa
Be the first to comment