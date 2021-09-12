Ethiopia – TDF entered in Dessie!!

TDF In-Control of Sekota & Many Other Key Places – Sudan-Ethiopia Conflict Escalating

The Tigre are talking in Dessie town while they are in the mountains of Amhara region.

The situation of Ethiopia has not reached a point yet. The game is just beginning. Expect videos soon.

Today one of the hardest fights is going on.

Amhara people and army run. All of them are fighting each other. How would she defend herself against the Tigre who invaded her.