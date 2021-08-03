Ethiopia: TDF – Badme town – General Berhanu Jula

August 3, 2021

Ethiopia: TDF -Badme town – General Berhanu Jula

Ethiopia: PM Abiy Ahmad on Afar front

TDF large stockpile of weapons in the underground In tigray video captured

Waan Ajaa’ibaa- Dr.Abiy, J-Birhaanuu fi J-Yilmaan Qaaman Dirree Lolaa Adda Affaar Dhaqanii Achi Jiru

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.