Ethiopia supports dictators and undemocrat countries( Rissia and China)
But hate real democratic country ( USA)
USA must take military action to remove Abiyi from power
Foreign aid statistics show that over the past 20 years, the #US assistances to Ethiopia amount to more than $ 13 billion– with over $4 billion in the last five years alone, highlighting the American people longstanding partnership with Ethiopia.
In an unforgivably ingratitude manner, and more in a display of roguery, a mob in Addis Ababa drag the U.S. flag in protest to the U.S. visa sanctions on Ethiopian government officials.
አሜክስቲ በፑቲን ፍቅር ከወደቀች ቆይቷል ሰው ዛሬ ለምን እንደ አዲስ ያወራል?
It so sad to see this happening as the US people and government providing a lot of support and standing at Ethiopian people side during harsh time.Always leaders are induldged to bigger mistakes instead of correcting and keeping a good relation.Abiy did the same and not able to learn from the past and blaming others for his own mistakes.T toured in the US different states in soliciting funding to implement different development projects.The US people are so generous in giving their money to support Ethiopian.May be many of us remember during the Dire Dawa flood disaster how the US gov’t was very supportive.So how comes this get forgotten and dragging US flag on the ground? It is shameful action. How the bite the hand that fed millions?Many development works are being implemented by US based NGOs that contributed huge support.It is so embarassing to see this.US is a refugee for many Ethiopians during brutal regiem of Ethiopian govetnment however the Ethiopian gov’t nevet learn from its past.I’m sure Abiy will pay for it.