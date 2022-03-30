Ethiopia stopping UN inquiry commission  Raya – Fano Bahir Dar – Professor Ephraim Isaac

March 30, 2022

Ethiopia-Djibouti road closed – Getachew Reda on Amhara-Eritrea nexus – OLA captures Fekede

Abdisa 

#Qorkee #Karayu now!
-Many military patrols are taking them to the ground.
– All the cars are parked
-Now the military patrol and ambulance is on fire.

 

 

 

 

 

 

The road of Mata-Hara town (Matahara) to Adama and Finfine is closed at Korkee place. Qorke is what Amhara region forces have by force, named Awura-Godana. This is where they parked at their tapela!!

