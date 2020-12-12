Ethiopia: Statement by the High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell and Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič on the situation of Eritrean refugees in the Tigray region

Joint Statements

(eeas.europa.)–The EU joins the call of the UNHCR to ensure the safety and well-being of Eritrean refugees in Ethiopia, who have been caught in the conflict in the Tigray region.

All refugees must be protected from harm and any act of refoulement or forced return should be prevented, in accordance with international refugee, human rights and humanitarian law. Any return must be safe, voluntary and dignified.

We urge parties to the conflict to allow and facilitate immediate, unhindered and unrestricted humanitarian access to all affected areas, in full respect of the principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence.

Civilian populations should be protected and provided with the possibility to freely and safely seek protection and assistance.