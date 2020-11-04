#Ethiopia: Statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General

November 4, 2020

#Ethiopia: Statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General – on the situation in Ethiopia

The Secretary-General [Antonio Guterres] expresses his alarm over the reported armed clashes in the #Tigray region of Ethiopia and calls for immediate measures to de-escalate tensions and ensure a peaceful resolution to the dispute. He underlines the importance of the stability of Ethiopia for the Horn of Africa region.
The Secretary-General renews the commitment of the United Nations, with its partners in the region, to support the Government of Ethiopia in its reform efforts aimed at building a peaceful and secure future for all its peoples.

