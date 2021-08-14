Ethiopia spy drone downed in Al-Fashqa

(Middleeastmonitor)–A source in the Sudanese Armed Forces on Friday confirmed the downing of an “Ethiopian spy drone that penetrated the airspace” on the border of the Al-Fashqa area.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, disclosed: “The army shot down an Ethiopian spy drone that penetrated the Sudanese airspace on the border of Al-Fashqa area. The Sudanese army controls the entire Al-Fashqa area.”

As of 14:35 GMT, neither the Sudanese nor the Ethiopian authorities had commented on the incident.

Activists on social media platforms circulated images of Sudanese officers and soldiers circling the Ethiopian spy drone crashing to the ground.

On 11 August, Head of the Sovereign Council and Commander-in-Chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan announced the deaths of 84 soldiers in the operation to restore the lands of Al-Fashqa from Ethiopia.

For nearly 26 years, Ethiopian gangs have seized the lands of Sudanese farmers in Al-Fashqa after expelling them by force from the area.

The Sudanese-Ethiopian border has been experiencing tensions for some time, as Khartoum announced on 31 December that the army had taken control of the entire territory belonging to his country in the Al-Fashqa border area with Ethiopia.

