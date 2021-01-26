Ethiopia shuts down telecom service from Mekelle city once again Report reaching us from Tigray region say Abiy administration has completely shutdown the telecom service tonight from Mekelle, the capital city of Tigray region once again.

This shutdown came at a time when there are reports of fierce fighting between Ethiopian and Eritrean forces that are said to be taking place on the outskirts of Mekelle city.

Since the Tigray war started on 4 November 2020, a blanket internet shutdown was implemented by the Ethiopian government, cutting the entire region off, and denying people their fundamental rights to freedom of expression and access to information.

The current shutdown adds to a growing list of government-mandated blackouts in Ethiopia and is becoming a go-to tool for authorities to muzzle opponents, hide atrocities and control the narrative.

Ethiopia has previously shut down the internet more than 15 times, and most recently in addition to the Tigray region, the government has cut off the internet for approximately three months in the Oromia region.

SR News

BREAKING – Warning from the Eritrean underground: a new Tigray offensive is being finalised – https://t.co/UKLiPe56Pt pic.twitter.com/dNFIsYi6uG — Kichuu (@kichuu24) January 27, 2021