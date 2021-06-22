Ethiopia! Shocking Breaking News

The United States Government, a history that has never been recognized in the history of Ethiopian-American relations, and which has never been the United States in the world, is the cause of the crisis and war in Ethiopia.

1. A blanket visa ban has been imposed on all current and former Ethiopian government officials, as well as their entire families and relatives.

2. A blanket visa ban has been imposed on all current and former Amhara state government officials, as well as their entire families and relatives.

3 / As we have learned from our consultations with legal experts and those close to the case, the leaders of the Amhara-dominated and racist political parties known as Dr. Berhanu Nega and Andargachew Ezema, Abn, Balderas, Inat and Prosperity, who are known for inciting war and conflict in Ethiopia. The visa ban will apply to officials, their families and relatives.

4 / A blanket visa ban has been imposed on all current and former Eritrean government officials, as well as their entire families and relatives.

5) In addition, the US government not only suspended economic and security assistance (including weapons) in Ethiopia, but also imposed sanctions.

6) If the above-mentioned forces continue to be a source of crisis and war in Ethiopia, the US Senate will decide this week that the United States can take further action without restriction.

7) The United States Government calls on the European Union and the international community to take similar action against Ethiopia.

This means that the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who is surrounded by racists and conspirators in Amhara and whose eyes are closed by these forces, has been banned from going to or from African countries except Eritrea.

Economists we spoke to said that Ethiopia, which is hit hard by the US and European Union sanctions, could not even supply oil, and people would stop using cars and ride horses.

Ethiopia has never been so humiliated and isolated from the rest of the world.

As the entire Ethiopian people can attest, despite the fact that the racists and conspirators who have surrounded Prime Minister Abe are pushing the country to the brink of extinction, we express our sorrow for the loss of our people and our people.