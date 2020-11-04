Ethiopia sends army into Tigray region, heavy fighting reported

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – Heavy fighting broke out in Ethiopia’s Tigray region on Wednesday, diplomatic sources said, after the prime minister launched military operations in response to what he said was an attack on federal troops.
In September, Tigray held regional elections in defiance of the federal government, which called the vote “illegal”. The row has escalated in recent days with both sides accusing each other of plotting a military conflict.
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office said that early on Wednesday, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) tried to steal artillery and other equipment from federal forces stationed there.
“The last red line has been crossed with this morning’s attacks and the federal government is therefore forced into a military confrontation,” it said, adding that the aim was to prevent instability engulfing the country and region.
The prime minister’s spokesman Billene Seyoum told Reuters later that military operations in Tigray had commenced, without elaborating.
Two diplomatic sources in Addis Ababa said heavy fighting, including artillery fire, had broken out in the northern region, which borders Eritrea.
Tigray’s local government said the Northern Command of the federal military, which is stationed in the region, had defected to its side, a statement which Billene described as “false information”.
The prime minister’s office said the federal government had declared a six-month state of emergency in Tigray to be overseen by the chief of staff of the armed forces.
The internet was shut down in the region, internet access monitor NetBlocks said, confirming reports that authorities had shut down telephone and internet services.
Tigrayans dominated Ethiopian politics after guerrilla fighters ousted a Marxist dictator in 1991, but their influence has waned under Abiy. Last year, the TPLF quit his ruling coalition.
Since Abiy came to power in 2018, many senior Tigrayan officials have been detained, fired or sidelined, in what the federal government describes as a clamp-down on corruption but Tigrayans see as a means to quell dissent.
Tigray’s population makes up 5% of Ethiopia’s 109 million people, but it is wealthier and more influential than many other, larger regions.
Abiy Ahmed Ali of Ethiopia has officially declared war against the TPLF administration.
Heavy gunfire are reported from several military camps within the Tigray region but no one knows what’s actually going on there.
Awol Kassim, a political analysts who is based in London say an unelected PM whose limited mandate has expired with the expiry of his term of office on October 5, 2020, has no constitutional or legal basis to use the armed forces against the Ethiopian people. Abiy cannot go to war against his own people to advance his own egomaniac ambitions. A PM who is willing to go to war with his own people to silence opposition could not bring democracy or stability.
Awol further underlined that this armed aggression against a constituent member of the federation represents the single greatest threat to the integrity of the Ethiopian state. This could be the moment that would change the shape and texture of the Ethiopian state. This is dangerous, unhinged, irresponsible and totally unacceptable.
Report reaching us from multiple Sources indicates that tensions are running high between and the central government and the Tigray administration.
Our source says special Forces from both Amhara and Tigray regions are deployed into the border area of the two regions. Reportedly, thousands of Ethiopian forces were also deployed to the Amhara region and they have so far set about five camps in different places of that region.
Abiy administration has suddenly raised the stakes in the long-simmering tensions between his administration and the TPLF, pointing to new intelligence that they say suggests TPLF while collaborating with OLF has been the architect of recent killings of Amhara civilians in west Wolega of Oromia region. Reportedly, the said massacre in West Welega took place just hours after the army left the area.
Following the killings of civilians that took place in west Wolega, the House of Peoples’ Representatives having their 2nd regular meeting of the 6th year of its term proposed a motion that suggests to include OLF and TPLF to the list of the terrorist group as legislators justified that these two groups are an imminent threat to the security of Ethiopia and therefore also called for the government to take irreversible immediate action against the killing, massacre, and genocide of the Amhara ethnic group by the criminal forces.
The potential for armed conflict between the Abiy administration and TPLF has loomed for a while; however, it worsens when Abiy has unilaterally postponed the national election that was planned at the end of August. Notwithstanding, the tensions have escalated when TPLF defied the central government proposal to postpone the election and proceeded to hold their own election in September.
Ever since then, repeated inflammatory messages have been passed through media referring to one of the other group as an illegitimate administration.
Needless to say, today’s assertion of labeling TPLF and OLF as a terrorist group that poses an immediate threat to the country must have raised temperature, fears and thus could push the Abiy administration and TPLF closer to the brink of war.
