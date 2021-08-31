Ethiopia secures $408m from IMF to shore up the economy and pay for the Tigray war

On the table since March this year, the allocation took effect on August 23, 2021, three weeks after the IMF Board of Directors approved a record-high 456 billion in SDR units (around 650 billion dollars based on current market prices) to 190 member countries. While the figure is significantly higher than the previous allocation of 182 billion in 2009, it is one of four major allocations since the inception of SDRs in 1969, bringing the total to 660 billion.

“Countries can use the space provided by the SDR allocation to support their economies,” reads a communique issued by Kristalina Georgieva, IMF’s managing director.

Special drawing rights are foreign exchange reserve assets defined and maintained by the IMF, representing a claim to currency held by member countries. They are allocated based on the shareholder quota countries hold at the IMF, determined using a set of criteria such as the GDP, economic receptiveness, diversity, and foreign currency reserves. Historically, Ethiopia’s quote was a little over 100 million dollars.

The latest allocation is part of IMF’s efforts to curb the impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy and help countries, especially low-income economies under financial stress, boost their liquidity. According to the IMF, Ethiopia’s economy experienced the slowest growth in a decade and a half, reaching two percent last year in the aftermath of the pandemic. However, Ethiopian authorities claim the GDP growth was four percentage points larger than the IMF data.