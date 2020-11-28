Ethiopia says it has taken full control of Tigray capital Mekelle Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced on Saturday that the army had entered the capital of Tigray in an offensive against the region’s dissident leaders, state television reported.

“We’ve been able to enter Mekelle city without innocent civilians being targets,” Mr Abiy was quoted as as saying by Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation. It followed heavy shelling as the city of half a million braced for an all-out offensive by government forces against its dissident leaders.

Mr Abiy, winner of last year’s Nobel Peace Prize, announced on November 4 he had ordered military operations against Tigray’s ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front.More than three weeks of fierce fighting has left thousands dead. Tens of thousands have streamed over the border into Sudan, and displacement within Tigray is believed to be widespread. Mr Abiy announced on Thursday he had ordered a “final” offensive and Ethiopia’s military says it has encircled Mekelle.

A communications power cut in Tigray has made it difficult to verify claims about how the fighting is going. A spokesman for a crisis committee formed in response to hostilities in Tigray did not respond to a request for comment about reported shelling in Mekelle, which has already been hit by air strikes.

But Addis Ababa on Saturday said the “aerial engagement has been precise and targets only TPLF’s military depot, weaponry and arsenals”, avoiding “civilian facilities”. The Tigray government accused Mr Abiy of teaming up with Isaias Afwerki, president of neighbouring Eritrea, for the assault on Mekelle.

“The Tigray regional state would like it to be known to friends and enemies alike that it will give proportional response to the massacres and property damages being done by those fascists,” it said.

The TPLF dominated Ethiopian politics for nearly three decades before Abiy came to power in 2018, and it fought a brutal border war with Eritrea that killed tens of thousands between 1998 and 2000.

Mr Abiy won his Nobel Prize in large part for initiating a rapprochement with Isaias in 2018.

Ethiopia has denied enlisting Eritrean military support against Tigray but has acknowledged using Eritrean territory.

Residents of the border city of Humera in western Tigray said that shells fired from Eritrea hit both residential and commercial structures during fighting earlier this month.

At least one rocket fired from Tigray targeted Eritrea’s capital, Asmara, on Friday night, regional diplomats told AFP. There were no reports of casualties or damage.

Global concern has heightened in recent days with world leaders and human rights groups warning of possible rules of war contraventions during operations.The UN has spent weeks lobbying, so far unsuccessfully, for full access to Tigray.Mr Abiy’s office said this week it would open a “humanitarian access route”. Hundreds of UN and international NGO workers are currently in Mekelle, but they are grappling with shortages of food, cash and other essentials.The International Committee of the Red Cross said it had received “1,300 requests from people in Ethiopia and abroad frantically looking to contact their relatives”.

“We know this is just the tip of the iceberg,” it said. Pope Francis on Saturday tweeted for “everyone to pray for #Ethiopia where armed clashes have intensified and are causing a serious humanitarian situation”. Mr Abiy’s government has said the military campaign in Tigray was triggered by attacks by pro-TPLF forces on federal army camps in Tigray beginning the night of November 3.

Mr Abiy has repeatedly snubbed international calls for a halt to fighting and negotiations with TPLF leaders, saying they need to be disarmed and apprehended.

On Friday he met three African ex-leaders – Joaquim Chissano of Mozambique, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia and Kgalema Motlanthe of South Africa – sent by the African Union as mediators.

An AU statement said Mr Abiy told envoys that military operations in Tigray “would not last long”.