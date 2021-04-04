Ethiopia Says Eritrean Troops Are Pulling Out of Tigray

April 4, 2021

Ethiopian authorities say Eritrean troops have started withdrawing from Tigray, where they have been fighting on the side of Ethiopian troops in a war against the region’s fugitive leaders.

BY RODNEY MUHUMUZA, Associated Press

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) —(usnews)– Ethiopian authorities said on Saturday that Eritrean troops have started withdrawing from Tigray, where they have been fighting on the side of Ethiopian forces in a war against the region’s fugitive leaders.

The Eritreans “have now started to evacuate” Tigray and Ethiopian forces have “taken over guarding the national border,” Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

It’s not clear how many Eritrean troops have left, and some in Tigray assert that the Eritreans aren’t leaving at all. The region’s leaders have charged that Eritrean troops sometimes dressed in Ethiopian military uniforms.

Ethiopia’s government faces intense pressure to end the Tigray war, which started in November when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed deployed troops there following an attack on federal military facilities. The region’s fugitive leaders do not recognize Abiy’s authority after a national election was postponed last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The G-7 group of nations on Friday issued a strong statement calling for the “swift, unconditional and verifiable” withdrawal of Eritrean troops from Tigray after Abiy said last week the Eritreans had agreed to go.

That statement also urged “the establishment of a clear, inclusive political process that is acceptable to all Ethiopians, including those in Tigray, and which leads to credible elections and a wider national reconciliation process.”

The International Crisis Group, in an analysis released Friday, warned of the risk of a “protracted” war, citing an entrenched Tigrayan resistance combined with Ethiopian and Eritrean authorities’ determination to keep Tigray’s fugitive leaders from power.

“That would further devastate Tigray and greatly harm Ethiopia, the linchpin state in the Horn of Africa,” the report said. “With a decisive battlefield win for either side a remote prospect, parties should consider a cessation of hostilities that allows for expanded humanitarian aid access. This practical first step would reduce civilian suffering and ideally pave the way for a return to dialogue down the road.”

There are increasing reports of atrocities such as massacres and rapes in the war, and concern is growing about a lack of food and medical care in Tigray, home to 6 million of Ethiopia’s more than 110 million people.

The United States has characterized some abuses in Tigray as “ethnic cleansing,” charges dismissed by Ethiopian authorities as unfounded. Officials in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capita, haven’t cited a death toll in the war.

The United Nations and an Ethiopian rights agency announced last week they had agreed to carry out a joint investigation into abuses in Tigray, where fighting persists as government troops hunt down fighters loyal to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, the party that dominated national politics for decades before the rise of Abiy.

NAIROBI (Reuters) – Eritrean forces have started withdrawing from Ethiopia's Tigray region in the north, the Ethiopian Foreign Ministry said.

The United States, Germany, France and other G7 countries called on Friday for a swift, unconditional and verifiable withdrawal of the Eritrean soldiers, followed by a political process that is acceptable to all Ethiopians.

In a rejoinder issued late on Saturday through the Foreign Ministry, Ethiopia said that the G7 foreign ministers’ statement had not acknowledged key steps being taken to address the needs of the region.

“The Eritrean troops who had crossed the border when provoked by the TPLF have now started to evacuate and the Ethiopian National Defense Force has taken over guarding the national border,” it said in a statement.

Fighting erupted in Tigray in early November after forces loyal to the then-governing party there – the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) – attacked army bases across the region. In late November, federal troops ousted the TPLF from the capital Mekelle and the Ethiopian government declared victory.

Thousands of people died in the conflict, hundreds of thousands have been forced from their homes and there are shortages of food, water and medicine in the region. The government says most fighting has ceased but there are still isolated incidents of shooting.

Full access to the region has now been granted to humanitarian organisations, the Foreign Ministry said, adding that a joint investigation with external experts into alleged human rights violations will start soon.

“Whilst the government… honesty appreciates the concerns being expressed, it has already been too apparent that the supply of food and medicinal aid must be the crux of expressions of concerns,” the ministry said.

Ethiopia says Eritrean soldiers have begun withdrawal from Tigray
Sun, 4 April 2021, 12:33 pm·2-min read
Ethiopia said Saturday that Eritrean troops fighting in its conflict-hit Tigray region had “started to evacuate,” one day after the G7 group of leading nations called for their rapid withdrawal.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced last week that the Eritrean forces would leave Tigray, in the north of the country, just three days after finally acknowledging their presence amid mounting reports of massacres and widespread sexual violence.
 
But residents of some Tigray cities and towns have continued to report the presence of Eritrean soldiers in recent days, and the G7 said in a statement Friday that their exit “must be swift, unconditional and verifiable”. In a response posted online Saturday night, Ethiopia’s foreign ministry said that process had begun. “As announced last week, the Eritrean troops who had crossed the border when provoked by the TPLF have now started to evacuate,” the statement said, adding that Ethiopia’s military had now “taken over guarding the national border.”
 
The TPLF is the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, former ruling party in Tigray that dominated national politics in Ethiopia for nearly three decades before Abiy took power in 2018.
Abiy sent troops into Tigray in November, a move he said came in response to TPLF-orchestrated attacks on federal army camps. Addis Ababa and Asmara long denied Eritreans were active in Tigray at all, contradicting testimony from residents, rights groups, aid workers, diplomats and even some Ethiopian civilian and military officials.
 
>> Ethiopian PM’s week of dramatic disclosures evades root of Tigray crisis
Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch (HRW) have accused Eritrean troops of massacring hundreds of people in the Tigrayan town of Axum in November.
AFP has separately documented a massacre allegedly carried out by Eritrean troops in the town of Dengolat, also in November. Tigray’s interim leader, Mulu Nega, told AFP this week that withdrawal was “a process” and would not happen immediately.
Aid ‘too low’
 
Friday’s G7 statement also called for “independent, transparent and impartial investigation” of alleged human rights abuses and “unhindered humanitarian access”.
The Ethiopian foreign ministry statement Saturday noted that a joint investigation involving “international human rights experts” would begin soon.
 
It also said foreign aid to respond to the conflict remained “far too low”.
“It’s been made abundantly clear to the international community that the government of Ethiopia has been trying its level best to reach out to more than 4.2 million people while the supply coming from the international partners is way below one-third of what is needed,” it said.
 
Abiy declared victory in Tigray after federal forces took the regional capital Mekele in late November.
But fighting has continued in recent weeks, especially in central and southern Tigray, and the International Crisis Group warned Friday that the conflict risked becoming a prolonged “stalemate.”
(AFP)

  1. We are hearing that Eritreans are changing uniform and shoes. They might expel a portion of these killers and rapists but there will some part fo the army still in Tigray and Oromia . Fake news is incessantly coming from Ethiopia.Since this information is not fully correct and admissible!

