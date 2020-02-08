Ethiopia Reflects On Its Founding Father’s Triumphant, Bloody Legacy

February 8, 2020

Ethiopia Reflects On Its Founding Father’s Triumphant, Bloody Legacy


Menelik II fought off Italians bent on taking his empire, but also oppressed and enslaved ethnic and religious minorities. The victims’ descendants are wary of attempts to make him a unifying figure. NPR

