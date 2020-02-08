Ethiopia Reflects On Its Founding Father’s Triumphant, Bloody Legacy



Menelik II fought off Italians bent on taking his empire, but also oppressed and enslaved ethnic and religious minorities. The victims’ descendants are wary of attempts to make him a unifying figure. NPR

Human Rights Abuses Committed by the Ethiopian Army in Different Parts of Ethiopia.Needs Urgent independent international Investigation. https://t.co/GEasTk7TEf pic.twitter.com/hdGcYxUIop — Kichuu (@kichuu24) February 8, 2020