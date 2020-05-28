Ethiopia records highest daily increase as 100 new COVID-19 cases confirmed

ADDIS ABABA, May 28 (Xinhua) — Ethiopia’s confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 831 after 100 more cases were confirmed, the Ethiopian Ministry of Health said in a statement on Thursday.

This is so far the highest daily increase in the Horn of Africa country.

The Ethiopian Ministry of Health, in a statement issued on Thursday, revealed that from the total of 4,950 medical tests that were conducted in the last 24 hours, 100 of them tested positive for COVID-19, eventually bringing the total number of cases to 831.

The statement further said all but two of the 100 new COVID-19 cases are Ethiopian nationals, 53 males and 47 females, with their age ranging from three to 70 years old.

The ministry also said that 191 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 have so far recovered from the virus.

The ministry also disclosed a 70-year-old woman succumbed to the disease on Thursday, raising the number of COVID-19 related deaths to seven.

Ethiopia, Africa’s second most populous nation with about 107 million people, confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on March 13.

The Ethiopian government has instituted a wide range of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

In April, the Ethiopian House of People’s Representatives, the lower house of the Ethiopian parliament, announced a five-month state of emergency to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country. Enditem

