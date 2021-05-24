Ethiopia: Recently, NEBE once again delayed the elections by another 3 weeks, but until this systemic anti-democratic predisposition is transformed, any future election will be devoid of both credibility and legitimacy.
Recently, NEBE once again delayed the elections by another 3 weeks (now June 21st) amidst local and international
outcry to carry out a national dialogue and find a solution to the key challenges facing the country today i.e. ending the civil war, releasing political prisoners etc. Key political parties have withdrawn from the election, there is a lack of grassroot engagement with the election process, and the sheer unwillingness of the populace to register for various reasons is visible. NEBE suspended voter registration in some constituencies across the country, justifying this decision on several grounds: security issues, unfinished registration, and complaints.
It is worth asking whether continuous postponement of the elections and the random suspension of voter registration in some areas actually addresses the fundamental architectural flaw hanging over the election process as a whole. The reason is simple: NEBE is inherently incapable of carrying out an election in a vacuum, they need the technical support of regional governments for vetting and training election officers (with integrity), financial and logistical support, and providing security. The dilemma is, when you lean on the government, you are, effectively, leaning on the ruling party. It is hard to find a single person that works for the government who isn’t a fee-paying ruling party member.
NEBE staff cannot be independent of the party, as there is no clear distinction between party and state. The most imminent task in front of us is to find a solution to the one-party state culture which conflates party and state. So long as the ruling party has the entire government apparatus at their disposal, complaints from opposition parties on election irregularities will persist, and voter registration issues cannot be addressed as long as the 50 year old culture of equating the ruling party with the state remains intact.
This is not a Somali Region problem, nor is it an Oromia or Benishangul problem, it is a country-wide one. And until this systemic anti-democratic predisposition is transformed, any future election will be devoid of both credibility and legitimacy.
– Jemal-Derie Khalif
ሰበር ዜና
የባልደራስ ከፍተኛ አመራሮች እስክንድር ነጋን ጨምሮ ፣ አስቴር ስዩም ፣ ስንታየሁ ቸኮል እና አስካለ ደምሌ በመጪው ምርጫ በዕጩነት እንዲመዘገቡ ፤የፌዴራል ጠቅላይ ፍ/ቤት 2ኛ ሰበር ሰሚ ችሎት ውሳኔ መስጠቱን ፤የባልደራስ የሕግ ጉዳዮች ኃላፊ አቶ ሔኖክ አክሊሉ ገልጸዋል ።
_____
ባለተራዎቹ እነማን እንደሆኑ ግልፅ ነው። በአብይ፣ በእስክድር ፣ በብርቱካን ሚዴቅሳ ፣ በኢዜማ ፣ በአብን ፣ በብአዴን እና በእናት ፖርት(የዳንኤል ክብረት ጭፍራዎች) መሀከል ያለው ልዩነት የአሰላለፍ ጉዳይ ካልሆነ ሁሉም የሚኒሊክ ፕሮጀክት አስፈፃሚዎች ናቸው። በኦሮሞ ህዝብ ዘንድ ተወዳጅና ዕንቁ የሆኑትን ፖርቲዎች አፍነው፣ አስረው፣ የቁም እስረኛ አድረገው በሚኒሊክ ቅኝት የተሰራች ሀገር ውስጥ የሚኖሩ ከመሰላቸው ተሳስተዋል። እያንዳንዳቸው ግዜው ሲደርስ በህዝባችን ላይ ለሰሩትን ግፍና በደል ዋጋ ይከፍሉበታል። እስከዛው ድረስ መመኝትና ማቅራራት ይችላሉ።
Heni Z Man
ስለ “ኢትዮጵያዊነት” እንጨነቃለን የምትሉ እስቲ ስለእውነት አንዳንዴ እንኳን መስክሩ!
አንድ እራሱን 86 ብሄሮች የሚገኙበት ሀገር ውስጥ የሀገር መሪ ነኝ የሚል ለሚኒሊካዊያን እየሰገደና እያመለካቸው በተቃራኒው ተፈጥሯዊ መብታቸውን እና ነፃነታቸውን የሚጠይቁ ህዝቦችን እያባረሩ ማሰር፣ ማፈን፣ መግደል እና ማሰቃየነትን የእናተ “ኢትዮጲያዊነት” የሚለው ዲክሽነር (መዝገብ-ቃላት) ምንም ብሎ ነው የሚተረጉመው? ሁሉ ነገር ግዜውን ጠብቆ ማለፉ ላይቀን አንዲት ቀን እንኳን እውነትን ተናግራችሁ እደሩ!
