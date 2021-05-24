Ethiopia: Recently, NEBE once again delayed the elections by another 3 weeks, but until this systemic anti-democratic predisposition is transformed, any future election will be devoid of both credibility and legitimacy.

outcry to carry out a national dialogue and find a solution to the key challenges facing the country today i.e. ending the civil war, releasing political prisoners etc. Key political parties have withdrawn from the election, there is a lack of grassroot engagement with the election process, and the sheer unwillingness of the populace to register for various reasons is visible. NEBE suspended voter registration in some constituencies across the country, justifying this decision on several grounds: security issues, unfinished registration, and complaints.