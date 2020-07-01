Ethiopia protests spark Internet shutdown and fears of high death toll after popular singer killed

By Max Bearak

NAIROBI — (washingtonpost)–A large death toll was feared as protests rocking Ethiopia’s largest ethnic region continued Wednesday following the slaying of a popular singer, but exact information was unclear with an Internet shutdown making communication difficult.

A spokesman from the Oromia region surrounding the capital where most of the unrest took place told Reuters that 50 people were killed Tuesday, including protesters and security forces. In a speech, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said only that “several” died.

Three explosions were also reported Tuesday in the capital Addis Ababa, with unspecified injuries and deaths.

According to residents of multiple cities, protests over the death of Hachalu Hundessa continued across the region on Wednesday. According to Hachalu’s cousin, Moti Hundessa, security forces in the town of Ambo, west of the capital, attempted to take Hachalu’s body from his house, provoking a clash in which Hachalu’s uncle was killed.

“Security forces tried to grab the body, and we fought with them to prevent them,” Moti Hundessa said. “Then they began shooting at us.”

The medical director of the main hospital in Ambo confirmed the death and said he had seen multiple people with gunshot wounds come in on Wednesday. Moti Hundessa said six people were killed by security forces in Ambo on Wednesday. Roads across Oromia were closed, many blocked by protesters chanting, “Abiy is our enemy,” according to witnesses.

The demonstrations in Oromia, as well as the capital, were the latest indication of seething ethnic grievances that have repeatedly threatened to derail Ethiopia’s transition to multiparty democracy. The government shut down the country’s Internet on Tuesday morning — a common move during unrest — and has not yet restored the service.

Hachalu, 34, belonged to the Oromo ethnic group, the country’s largest, and was shot in his car on the outskirts of Addis Ababa on Monday night. He died hours later in a hospital. Police said his assailants and their motives are unknown. His songs had galvanized a movement that succeeded in pushing Ethiopia’s previous prime minister to step down and opening the way for democratic reforms.

Abiy, himself an Oromo, released political prisoners, allowed greater freedom of speech and lifted a ban on several opposition groups, but many Oromos say they continue to be marginalized in the new nation-building process.