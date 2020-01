#Ethiopia: Pro- nations Federalism parties laid the foundation of an alliance that will contest the elections and defend the rights of all nations in Ethiopia to self-determination & self-rule.

#ONLF, #OLF, #Moji and #Agow parties signed today the Article of Alliance for democratic federalism.

OLF chairman Dawud Ibsa is elected as a chairman of the alliance.

Eleven more parties are also expected to join the alliance. #EthiopiaElections2020