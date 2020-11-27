Ethiopia: Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed meets #AU Envoys

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed also underscored his immense gratitude to friends of Ethiopia who are engaging constructively during the federal government’s rule of law operations and expressed his commitment to dialogue with civil society and community representatives in the Regional State of #Tigray as well as political parties operating legally within the region.
The federal government once again expresses its gratitude to President Cyril Rampahosa and the esteemed African elders and Special Envoys that imparted their wisdom, insights and readiness to support in any way they are needed.
