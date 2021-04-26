Ethiopia: Police seized180,000 machetes smuggled to the country

Ethiopia government says containers from China, loaded with 180,000 machetes, have been seized in connection with a smuggling operation in Mojo. It’s not yet clear if the police apprehended anyone for this issue.

The said machetes are smuggled to the country at a time ethnic conflicts are increasing in many parts of the country. Ethiopia is expecting an election in June which analysts are warning any unilateral election by the ruling party could plunge the country into further chaos and civil war.