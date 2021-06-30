Ethiopia PM says army quit Tigray as no longer ‘centre’ of conflict
- TPLF call Abiy’s comments a “lie”, say army forced out
- Tigrayan fighters greeted with cheers in Mekelle
- Ethiopian army warns Tigray forces against reorganising
- At least 350,000 people are facing famine – U.N.
ADDIS ABABA, June 30 (Reuters) – Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed acknowledged government troops had left Tigray's regional capital Mekelle after months of fighting, saying it was because the city was no longer the "centre of gravity for conflicts".
