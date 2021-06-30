Ethiopia PM says army quit Tigray as no longer ‘centre’ of conflict

June 30, 2021

Ethiopia PM says army quit Tigray as no longer ‘centre’ of conflict

Ethiopia’s Redwan Hussein, spokesperson for the newly established State of Emergency task force and State Minister for the Foreign Affairs, speaks during a news conference regarding the fighting between Ethiopian National Defence
  • TPLF call Abiy’s comments a “lie”, say army forced out
  • Tigrayan fighters greeted with cheers in Mekelle
  • Ethiopian army warns Tigray forces against reorganising
  • At least 350,000 people are facing famine – U.N.

ADDIS ABABA, June 30 (Reuters) – Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed acknowledged government troops had left Tigray’s regional capital Mekelle after months of fighting, saying it was because the city was no longer the “centre of gravity for conflicts”. Reporting by Dawit Endeshaw; Additonal reporting by Maggie Fick in Nairobi; Writing by Nick Macfie and Alexandra Zavis; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Giles Elgood

