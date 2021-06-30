Ethiopia PM says army quit Tigray as no longer ‘centre’ of conflict

Dawit Endeshaw

TPLF call Abiy’s comments a “lie”, say army forced out

Tigrayan fighters greeted with cheers in Mekelle

Ethiopian army warns Tigray forces against reorganising

At least 350,000 people are facing famine – U.N.

ADDIS ABABA, June 30 (Reuters) – Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed acknowledged government troops had left Tigray’s regional capital Mekelle after months of fighting, saying it was because the city was no longer the “centre of gravity for conflicts”. Reporting by Dawit Endeshaw; Additonal reporting by Maggie Fick in Nairobi; Writing by Nick Macfie and Alexandra Zavis; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Giles Elgood

