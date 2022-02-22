Ethiopia: PM Abiy on talks with TPLF – US consulate in Mekelle Tigray

The Ethiopian government has stated that they have not started negotiations with TPLF.

This is the 3rd emergency meeting in the House of Representatives that is being held today. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s response to the question that the government is having with TPLF in the assembly is not participating and lack of clarity.

The question is specially raised by Mr. Christian Tadele, a member of parliament representing the opposition Amhara National Movement. The prime minister has stated that there is no negotiation with TPLF yet.