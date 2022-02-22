Ethiopia: PM Abiy on talks with TPLF – US consulate in Mekelle Tigray – No Amhara in dialogue. This is false!
There is no discussion with TPLF, PM Abiy Ahmed.
– There is no complete victory that has been achieved in the civil war; if it is found to be replaced with peace there is no problem to negotiate with TPLF’ Abiy Ahmed.
– It is good to look at the other opportunities in Banan to stop the war of Abiy Ahmed.
But there is no discussion with TPLF until now. But that doesn’t mean there will be no discussion in the future. Abiy Ahmed’s report.
Nj. Ogaadenia media Addis Ababa
He is a professional liar!
The Ethiopian government has stated that they have not started negotiations with TPLF.
This is the 3rd emergency meeting in the House of Representatives that is being held today. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s response to the question that the government is having with TPLF in the assembly is not participating and lack of clarity.
The question is specially raised by Mr. Christian Tadele, a member of parliament representing the opposition Amhara National Movement. The prime minister has stated that there is no negotiation with TPLF yet.
The prime minister said there is no victory in war with each other. He has explained that it is necessary to see other options to stop the war. The prime minister said that there is no peace option with TPLF, but he said there is no negotiation with TPLF so far. But he said that there is not any negotiation with TPLF. But he has explained that there will be no negotiation in the future. They should say this but that the TPLF chairman Dr. Debretsion Gebremichael is negotiating with the government soon. Their expression is known. It is also remembered that the African Union representative Olisegon Obasanjo has been started to negotiate with the two fighting forces to solve the problem peacefully
Important information.
The American embassy in Addis Ababa has opened a temporary office in Mekelle city.
The center of Tigray region.
The consulate that America opened in Mekelle is said to have started providing its normal services.
This is a time of discussions between the central government and TPLF.
