Ethiopia: #Oromia Court grants 100, 000 birr bail to Lidetu Ayalew

According to today’s ruling, Lidetu will follow his case from outside police’s custody. He is detained in Bishoftu. The court adjourned the next hearing until September 30/2020.

#Update : Federal High Court has ordered prosecutors to provide further details on the charge against #EskinderNega and seven others. It was to be recalled on September 10 prosecutors filed terrorism charges on Eskinder Nega and others. The court ordered prosecutors to provide details on the following.

• Eskinder Nega and seven others were accused for damage caused on people and property on June 30 and July 01, 2020. The court has ordered prosecutors to provide details on this charge separately.

• The court has asked the evidence must include where the damage was done, at which sub-city and what time.

• Once the place is identified, the court requested detail on each participant’s role in the damage.

The court has given prosecutors a week to deliver, which will be until September 29, 2020.

The four lawyers of Eskinder Nega and the seven others pleaded to the court that their clients were being prohibited by the prison authorities from seeing their families and that they were not letting in food and clothes for them.