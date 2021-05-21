#Ethiopia: Organizers planning to submit letters to Embassies asking foreign governments to “stop interfering in Ethiopia’s internal affairs” said they were unable to submitted their letters because the embassies were not ready.

According to EBC, organizers were planning to submit the letters to multiple embassies today but have now postponed it until after the organizers arranged formal appointments with the respective foreign embassies based in Addis Abeba.

However, the organizers said the program to demand foreign countries to take their “hands-off Ethiopia” will continue according to its planned schedule. Accordingly organizers requested the Ethiopian people to pass the message from “wherever they are” using various ways. Organizers also asked campaigners ”to raise their voices with care and without casting shadow on Ethiopia’s friendly relations with others countries as well as in a manner that will not distort the country’s image and with Ethiopian decency.”

Organizers have originally planned to organize rallies for today in front of multiple embassies in Addis Abeba, including the U.S. Embassy. In an alert the Embassy issued yesterday, it said “out of an abundance of caution, we have cancelled consular services tomorrow and ask that you stay away from the Embassy.”