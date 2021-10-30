Ethiopia Orders Local Outlet to Stop Broadcasting Foreign News
(voanews)–Ethiopia’s media authority on Friday ordered a local radio and TV broadcaster to cease sharing foreign news reports.
A letter from the Ethiopian Media Authority, issued to Ahadu Radio and TV (Ahadu RTV), said the station could no longer air coverage provided by international news agencies via satellite.
Ahadu RTV is an affiliate of Voice of America, which is the predominant source for its international coverage.
VOA sent requests for comment late Friday to Ethiopia’s embassy in Washington and to the Ethiopian Media Authority. As of publication, neither had responded.
The media regulator said in its letter Friday that broadcasters must operate “according to the terms and obligations they agreed upon … to inform, educate and entertain the public.”
Ahadu RTV however, “has been rebroadcasting the Voice of America contents via satellite link, abandoning its objective.”
VOA expressed disappointment at the order Friday and called on the Ethiopian Media Authority to reconsider its decision.
“The Voice of America strictly adheres to the principles of accurate, balanced and comprehensive journalism. Our content addresses issues important to the people of Ethiopia,” acting director Yolanda Lόpez said in a statement.
“The order restricts the free flow of information to the citizens of Ethiopia and undermines press freedom. It sends a chilling message to all journalists in the country.”
