June 15, 2021

ETHIOPIA: OPPOSITION POLITICIAN UNDER HOUSE ARREST: DAWUD IBSA

Dawud Ibsa, the chairman of the Oromo Liberation Front, an Ethiopian oppositional political party, has been placed under house arrest in his home in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, since 3 May 2021. This was done after the police conducted an illegal search of his home and seized electronic equipment. The police have not allowed anyone to leave or enter the compound of Dawud Ibsa’s residence since they placed him on house arrest and there is now serious concern over Dawud Ibsa’s wellbeing as he may have run out or is close to running out of food and other essential items. The authorities have yet to present Dawud Ibsa with any charges. He must be immediately released.

