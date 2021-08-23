Ethiopia: OLA Negele Borana – Tigray

After sieging it for a while in earlier days and then taking control of some strategic areas at the outskirts including the mountainous Gobicha district over the last couple of days, #OLA fighters have moved in to take total control of the militarily strategic town of Negelle Borena today. Reportedly, notable PP govt cadres have already fled the town. Negelle is among the vibrant urban areas in Oromia where people of diverse backgrounds from across all parts of Ethiopia live together peacefully—described by authors as “Little Ethiopia”. Hence, OLA would next call on and organize community leaders including elders, religious leaders, youth groups and the business community in the town to fill the security vacuum that could possibly be created due to this.

Ethiopia: OLA Negele Borana – Tigray

የኦሮሞ ነፃነት ሰራዊት ነጌሌ ቦረናን መያዛቸዉን ነዋሪዎች አረጋገጡ

KMN:-August 24/2021

የኦሮሞ ነፃነት ጦር በተለያዩ አካባቢዎች የሚያደርገውን ጦርነት አጠናክሮ በመቀጠል ላይ ሲሆን በደቡብ ምስራቅ ኦሮማያ በአንገፋዎቹ ታጋዮች ኤሌመሸ ቂልጡ እና ነዲ(dhii) ገመዳ በተሰየመዉ ዘመቻ ነጌሌ ቦረናን መቆጣጠሩን ነዋሪዎች ለKMNአረጋግጠዋል። “ላለፉት ሶስት ቀናት የፍረኃት ደመና ያንዣብብ ነበር፣ ከመቼውም ግዜ በላይ ከባድ ተዉክስ ይሰማ ነበር፣በከተማዉ አቅራቢያ የሚደረገዉ ጦርነት ተጠናቆ ታጋዮች ከተማችን ገብተዋል” ሲሉም ገልፀዋል።

Ethiopia: Updates from Dessie, Debre Zebit & Debark towns