Ethiopia: OLA Negele Borana – Tigray
After sieging it for a while in earlier days and then taking control of some strategic areas at the outskirts including the mountainous Gobicha district over the last couple of days, #OLA fighters have moved in to take total control of the militarily strategic town of Negelle Borena today. Reportedly, notable PP govt cadres have already fled the town. Negelle is among the vibrant urban areas in Oromia where people of diverse backgrounds from across all parts of Ethiopia live together peacefully—described by authors as “Little Ethiopia”. Hence, OLA would next call on and organize community leaders including elders, religious leaders, youth groups and the business community in the town to fill the security vacuum that could possibly be created due to this.
Girma Gutema
