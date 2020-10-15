Ethiopia : Office of PM Abiy Ahmed said the PM has “appointed Dr Aregawi Berhe

#Ethiopia #NewsAlert: Office of PM Abiy Ahmed said the PM has “appointed Dr Aregawi Berhe as Director General of the Office of the National Council for the Coordination of Public Participation to the Construction of GERD as of October 14, 2020.”
He replaces Roman Gebreselassie. (2nd pic)
Dr. Aregawi, who is one of the many exiled opposition leaders who returned home in 2018, is head of Tigray Democratic Coalition Party, one of the two opposition parties that refused to take part in the recent regional election held in #Tigray. He has also criticized #TPLF‘s decision to hold the election.
In October 2019 he accused “The Tigray State officials are accountable for constitutional human rights violations, massive corruption, wide wealth disparity and breakdown of federalist hierarchical and structural framework.”
