#Ethiopia: Office of Electoral Commission of the National Regional State of #Tigray said it started distributing voting cards.
Professor Kjetil Tronvoll is one of the international election observers who is present in Mekelle, Tigrai. TOL had a short interview with the professor a few months ago regarding the ongoing constitutional crisis in #Ethiopia.
I had a good discussion with Professor
regarding Tigray 2020 election. He is a renowned scholar and a respected personality. His coming to observe this election has a huge significance in providing the world with a proper picture of this historic election. One of the blessings of this election is putting our Tigray on the spotlight at the global stage. I hope we, Tegaru, will do all that is necessary to make sure that this election will enable Tigray to take its position at the global arena with grace and dignity.
#Ethiopia: Office of Electoral Commission of the National Regional State of #Tigray said it started distributing voting cards to various districts ahead of its planned regional election scheduled on Sept. 09. Despite #HoF ruling that the election was void, Tigray is going ahead. pic.twitter.com/j8fSa0UWaL
— Addis Standard (@addisstandard) September 7, 2020
Be the first to comment