#Ethiopia: Office of Electoral Commission of the National Regional State of #Tigray said it started distributing voting cards.

Professor Kjetil Tronvoll is one of the international election observers who is present in Mekelle, Tigrai. TOL had a short interview with the professor a few months ago regarding the ongoing constitutional crisis in #Ethiopia.

I had a good discussion with Professor

Kjetil Tronvoll

regarding Tigray 2020 election. He is a renowned scholar and a respected personality. His coming to observe this election has a huge significance in providing the world with a proper picture of this historic election. One of the blessings of this election is putting our Tigray on the spotlight at the global stage. I hope we, Tegaru, will do all that is necessary to make sure that this election will enable Tigray to take its position at the global arena with grace and dignity.