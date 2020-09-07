Ethiopia: Office of Electoral Commission of the National Regional State of Tigray said it started distributing voting cards

September 7, 2020

#Ethiopia: Office of Electoral Commission of the National Regional State of #Tigray said it started distributing voting cards.

Professor Kjetil Tronvoll is one of the international election observers who is present in Mekelle, Tigrai. TOL had a short interview with the professor a few months ago regarding the ongoing constitutional crisis in #Ethiopia.

I had a good discussion with Professor

Kjetil Tronvoll

regarding Tigray 2020 election. He is a renowned scholar and a respected personality. His coming to observe this election has a huge significance in providing the world with a proper picture of this historic election. One of the blessings of this election is putting our Tigray on the spotlight at the global stage. I hope we, Tegaru, will do all that is necessary to make sure that this election will enable Tigray to take its position at the global arena with grace and dignity.

Girmay Berhe

