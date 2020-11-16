Ethiopia: #Nigeria’s former President #OlusegunObasanjo heads to Ethiopia for mediation: Nigeria’s former President OlusegunObasanjo heads to Ethiopia for mediation

This news comes just hours after Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni proposed talks and then deleted the tweet that mentioned it.

Obasanjo heads to Ethiopia for mediation

By wuzupnigeria

(wuzupnigeria)–Nigeria’s former President Olusegun Obasanjo is travelling to Ethiopia to try and start negotiations between Ethiopia’s federal government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the AFP news agency reports.

This news comes just hours after Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni proposed talks and then deleted the tweet that mentioned it.

Ethiopia’s government has been very firm that it is not interested in talking to the TPLF. It argues that the party, which is in power in Tigray, has resisted a peaceful resolution of the differences with the federal government over the past two years.

“Any mediation effort will incentivise impunity and unruliness,” Ethiopia’s state minister of foreign affairs Redwan Hussein has told journalists in Addis Ababa.

“Any country would not sit down with part of the country that boldly claims to have rockets and missiles and vows to attack.”