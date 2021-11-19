Ethiopia News: PVH Corp. Hawassa Park-UN aid workers Ethiopia

Ethiopia News: PVH Corp. Hawassa Park – TDF PoWs – UN aid workers Ethiopia
#Ethiopia: PVH Corp. says it will officially shut down its manufacturing unit located in #Hawassa Industrial Park on 25 November 2021
PVH Corp. the #US based clothing retailer that owns brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Warner’s, Olga and True & Co, attributed its decision to “speed and volatility of the escalating situation” in Ethiopia.
In a statement it released subsequent to the announcement PVH Corp said: “PVH has worked for over five years with government, civil society and business partners in Ethiopia to make the Hawassa Industrial Park a leader in inclusive development. We are proud of the work we have done there. We continue to work with our local and international partners to develop a sustainable and scalable business there that benefits the workers and the surrounding communities, economies and environment. PVH remains committed to its third-party manufacturing partners in Hawassa Industrial Park.”
full statement: https://www.pvh.com/…/res…/PVH-Statement-on-Ethiopia.pdf
Picture: Industrial Parks Development Corporation
