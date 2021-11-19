Ethiopia News: PVH Corp. Hawassa Park-UN aid workers Ethiopia

In a statement it released subsequent to the announcement PVH Corp said: “PVH has worked for over five years with government, civil society and business partners in Ethiopia to make the Hawassa Industrial Park a leader in inclusive development. We are proud of the work we have done there. We continue to work with our local and international partners to develop a sustainable and scalable business there that benefits the workers and the surrounding communities, economies and environment. PVH remains committed to its third-party manufacturing partners in Hawassa Industrial Park.”