UN calls for Ethiopian gov’t to release detained staff and drivers

Ethiopia News: Nabad TV – UN aid drivers detained in Semera – Tigray Ethiopia mediation

In Debre Birhan town there are many wars coming from the Tigray and Oromia allies forces. Today there are strong wars going on in Shawa Roobe town.

The Ethiopian Federal Government forces and the Amhara Administrative Army are supporting each other. There are strong defenders in the mountains of Debre Sina between Shawa Robe & Debre Birhan.

It is unpredictable who will be defeated.