Ethiopia needs a negotiated reform of its federal system

(ips-journal)—Since 3 November 2020, the Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF) and Ethiopia’s federal government are engaged in what many characterise as a ‘civil war’, while the government calls it a surgical operation to enforce the rule of law in Tigray state. The military escalation is a result of the political tension between the federal government and the TPLF that has been simmering since Abiy Ahmed assumed the premiership in April 2018.

The tension reached its climax when the Tigray state under TPLF leadership, in defiance of the order of the federal government, conducted its own state elections by establishing its own election board and electoral law.

This TPLF is considered the maker, principal advocate and main defender of Ethiopia’s controversial ethnic federal system and, thus, many now believe that the fate of Ethiopia’s contentious ethnic federal system would be decided by the outcome of this ‘civil war’. But, as I argue in this piece, the complete eradication of the ‘ethnic aspect’ of the Ethiopian federal system should be avoided – even though the question if and how it can be reformed needs to be answered.

Why Ethiopia’s federalism is so contested

The ground work for the current federal system was laid in 1991 when the Ethiopian Peoples’ Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF), having ousted the Derg military government, assumed power. The EPRDF, a coalition of four ethnic based parties, with the TLFP having been its principal member, diagnosed the political problems of the country to be rooted in the mismanagement of the ethnic diversity of the Ethiopian people and, hence, sponsored the 1995 Constitution which formally established the current federal system. Conceptualised as a federation of ethnic communities of the country, the boundaries of the subnational units of the federation were established along ethnic lines.

The federal system has been the most contentious political issue in the country since its inception close to three decades ago. For its advocates, the federal system is immaculately deigned and the only option to keep the country together and, therefore, tampering with it would usher the end of the Ethiopia as we know it.

Thirdly, and most importantly, simply scrapping the current federal system would be making the same mistake that the TPLF/EPRDF is accused of – enforcing one’s political programme in the name of a constitutional reform. This will be another ‘victor’s justice’ which would only sow seeds of discontent which will be a cause for another round of conflicts.

The need for genuine democracy

Admittedly there are several problems with the design and implementation of the current federal system, including its exclusive focus on ethnic identity and disregard to those who do not necessarily identify themselves along ethnic lines. Indeed, it has led to the intensification ethnic consciousness and inter-ethnic conflicts. Fixing these problems require sober discussion and dialogue among the various political groups and other stakeholders as well as the public at large.

But importantly, any reform with respect to the federal system should result from such discussion and negotiations. Moreover, in the past 27 years, the federal system operated in the absence of genuine democracy. EPRDF used ‘a menu of institutional manipulation’ in order to retain its dominance, including a favourable electoral system, various pieces of legislation restricting opposition parties and local authorities that served as its control apparatus.

No federal system, least of all an ethnic federal system, could properly function without democracy. The effort should thus be on opening up the political space, scraping restrictive pieces of legislation and allowing competitive democracy to take root in the country.