Ethiopia names new consul to Puntland

The Ethiopian government has appointed a new consul to its consulate in Garowe, the capital of Puntland, and the new consul met with President Deni today. Consul Degnachew Yitbarek replaces former consul Mabratu Aragay Waldo, who was called back to Addis when the war against Ethiopia’s Tigray TPLF regime.

Mabratu Waldo Aragay, was appointed in January 2019, managing the Ethiopian consulate in Garowe, which facilitates Ethiopian travel. On the other hand, a few days ago, there was a meeting between officials from Ethiopia and Puntland in Garowe, where they discussed how to strengthen and cooperate the border security.